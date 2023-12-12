Travis Kelce Planning Extravagant Party for Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday: “Money is Not an Object”

Taylor Swift has had a massive year. Her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour in history. The resulting concert film broke box office records. More recently, Time Magazine named Swift Person of the Year. Additionally, Forbes named her one of the most powerful women in the world. Tomorrow (December 13) is her birthday and Travis Kelce is looking to cap T-Swift’s year off in style.

According to Us Weekly, Kelce wants to make Swift’s 34th birthday her best one yet. One source told the publication he “wants to throw the best party possible” for his ultra-famous girlfriend. The NFL star reportedly noted that money isn’t an object. He’s willing to spend whatever it takes to make it the birthday bash to end all birthday bashes. He also wants to make sure all of her close friends are there to celebrate.

Taylor Swift to Give Fans a Gift on Her Birthday

Swift is on top of the world these days. However, she knows she wouldn’t have the fame and acclaim that she has without her army of dedicated fans. As a result, she gives back to them every chance she gets. Usually, that means releasing long-awaited songs or rereleasing albums. She’ll be giving her fans a great gift tomorrow.

Swifties across the country can celebrate the megastar’s birthday by watching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour from the comfort of their homes. That’s right, the record-breaking concert film is coming to digital video on demand tomorrow.

Swift announced the release of the concert film late last month on social media. “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home,” she wrote in the post.

She isn’t just releasing the concert film to video on demand. She’s releasing an extended cut of the movie. Fans who rent the film will get to see three songs that didn’t make the theatrical cut. It will feature “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live.”

The Eras Tour concert film will be available to rent on Apple TV+, Vudu, Amazon Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube.

