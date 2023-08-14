Sympathy for Satan: The 6 Best Songs About the Devil

In life, we all have our demons. If art is supposed to be a reflection of the world, then it only makes sense for some of music’s greatest songwriters to highlight those enticing, tempting voices that attempt to steer a person in the wrong direction.

Videos by American Songwriter

While some have said rock ‘n’ roll was the devil’s music, here, those listeners are most assuredly right. Below, are six of the best songs about the devil.

[RELATED: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Immortalized as Statues in Their Hometown]

1. “Friend of the Devil,” The Grateful Dead

From the band’s 1970 album, American Beauty, this song was co-written by Jerry Garcia and John Dawson (music) and Robert Hunter (lyrics). For a band known for songs that could go on for days, especially when played live, this is a catchier, more memorable track. Something close to resembling a single from the jam band. “Friend of the Devil” is all about taking the side of the devil.

2. “Sympathy For The Devil,” The Rolling Stones

One of the Rolling Stones’ most popular songs, this track was released on the band’s 1968 album, Beggars Banquet. It opens with that iconic line, “Please allow me to introduce myself…” sung by Mick Jagger from the perspective of Beelzebub.

3. “Some Devil,” Dave Matthews

Released on the sole solo album from Dave Matthews, this song is the title track from the 2003 LP. While the album’s single “Gravedigger” earned Matthews a Grammy Award, it is the song that comes after that one in the album’s track list that highlights the One Below. Over an echoing electric guitar, Matthews sings about his inner demons.

4. “Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Same Devil” is a dynamic duet from a dynamic duo. This song comes from Clark’s 2020 album Your Life Is a Record (deluxe edition). It’s brittle and powerful, thoughtful and emotive, a story and a feeling. It was one of the greatest songs of the year. It’s all about the fact that, well, everyone is a little bit cursed in the same way. Different demons, same devil.

5. “Runnin’ With The Devil,” Van Halen

Released on the band’s 1978 self-titled album, this song might just be the first many people think of when considering a Satan-inspired playlist. While many fans take the lyrics literally—that Van Halen was comprised of devil worshipers—the song is more likely just about the fast life as a rock star.

6. “Christmas with the Devil,” Spinal Tap

You knew we had to lighten it up a little bit! And that is exactly what Spinal Tap, the fictitious comedic rock band from the “rock-u-mentary” of the same name does. This song comes from the 1984 film’s soundtrack. “Christmas with the Devil” is all about someone who “touches all of our lives from time to time.” Yes, Satan.

Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images