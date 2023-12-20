Watch: Bryce Leatherwood Performs His Debut Single “The Finger” During ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Finale

The season 24 finale episodes of The Voice were packed with great performances. Monday (December 18) featured season 22’s winner Bryce Leatherwood. He took the stage to perform his first single “The Finger” for the crowd. During his performance, he showed everyone why he took home the grand prize all over again. Watch the stellar performance below.

During his performance, Leatherwood proved that he’s still got a voice to beat the band. His silky baritone and subtle twang were front and center during his time on the stage. More than a great voice, the season 22 champ showed that he has stage presence for days. In short, he’s a country star in the making.

Leatherwood released “The Finger” on October 27. Brett Sheroky, Jeremy Spillman, and Randy Montana co-penned the song and Will Bundy and Scott Johnson produced it. The single is the first many fans have heard from the season 22 champion since last December. It is the first official taste of his forthcoming debut album. At the moment, Leatherwood hasn’t revealed a title or solid release date for his debut LP. However, he is currently working on it.

Bryce Leatherwood’s History on The Voice

Monday’s performance wasn’t Leatherwood’s first return to The Voice. In fact, one might say that coming back to the show is becoming a habit for the Georgia-born country singer. He appeared with several other former contestants during season 23. They showed up to bid Blake Shelton farewell on his final season as a coach.

Before that, he was a The Voice alum when he entered the competition in season 22. Leatherwood first competed on the show during season 6. He was originally on Team Usher before Adam Levine stole him. Unfortunately, he went home during the Playoffs.

Leatherwood made his mark in season 22 of The Voice when he became Shelton’s ninth and final winning contestant. More than that, he introduced himself to the contingent of country music fans who watch the show.

After he performed “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” by Justin Moore, Shelton told him he had just gained countless fans. “You just engaged the army of country fans who watch this show. I’m not just saying that. That is the kind of performance and you’re the kind of guy they want to represent them in this genre,” he told the future champion.

