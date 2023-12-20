Bryce Leatherwood Discusses ‘The Voice’ Return Being a “Full-Circle Moment”

Before fans watched as Huntley won Season 24 of The Voice, they received a special performance from Bryce Leatherwood. For fans of The Voice, they remember the singer from Season 22. Not only did he compete, but he even won the competition. And never forgetting the show that helped him break into the industry, the country star returned on Monday to perform his new single, “The Finger.” Now, with another season in the books, Leatherwood is discussing his return and how it felt like a “full-circle moment.”

Speaking with Country Now about his return to The Voice, Leatherwood considered himself “blessed” for his “full-circle moment”, adding, “I just felt so lucky to be able to return to The Voice because the reality is, that show just gave me such a platform to show who I am and let people fall in love with the music I sing. Getting to sing my first original song back on the show, I think it was a full-circle moment for me. It was so cool.”

Bryce Leatherwood Gives Advice To The Final Five

Besides standing on the stage once again, behind the scenes, Leatherwood took a moment to congratulate the five contestants who remained. With each of them hoping to hear their name called, the singer said, “I just remember being in their shoes and I was just like, ‘Hey, you already made it. You’ve gotten to this point and now it’s just fun. Just always have fun because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It’s something I’ll never get to do again and I’m lucky to be able to come back again. The competition side of it, it’s very nerve-wracking, but I told them just be calm, have fun, and enjoy the moment.”

For those who followed Leatherwood’s rise on The Voice, they might recall him returning to the show before Season 24. And before jumping on YouTube to find the answer – he did make an appearance just last season. Given Season 23 marked the end of Blake Shelton’s time on the show, Leatherwood returned with numerous The Voice alums to help honor the coach who guided several singers to promising careers.

