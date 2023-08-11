Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Immortalized as Statues in Their Hometown

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been immortalized in stone in their hometown of Dartford, Kent, in England. On Wednesday (August 9), bronze statues of Jagger and Richards were unveiled near the train station in Dartford where the two first met in 1961. Commissioned by Dartford Borough Council, the statues were designed by artist Amy Goodman and depict Jagger and Richards in mid-performance.

“Statues of Mick and Keith have been unveiled in their hometown of Dartford, Kent,” read a caption on the Rolling Stones’ social media pages. “Created by renowned sculptor Amy Goodman, the bronze sculptures have been named ‘The Glimmer Twins.'” (The duo’s “Glimmer Twins” nickname was coined by Jagger during a 1974 boat trip he took with Richards from Lisbon to Rio after the pair were asked who they were because of their flamboyant attire.)

The caption also mentions additional markers commemorating the pair throughout Dartford. “Did you know there are also several streets in Dartford named after Rolling Stones songs, including Little Red Walk, Angie Mews and Ruby Tuesday Drive?”

Though Jagger and Richards weren’t present for the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday at One Bell Corner in Dartford, Richards’ daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava were in attendance.

Goodman said she listened to the band’s music while creating the statues, which were completed within 10 months, and decided to depict the two as they were in the 1980s. “This has been a really unexpected dream commission,” said Goodman. “To get the opportunity to sculpt these icons whose music I absolutely love has been overwhelming, mind-blowing and emotional. Playing their music, surrounding myself with their material while I sculpted them helped a lot and I just wanted to create the best, most dynamic piece I could.”

Jagger, 80, and Richards, who turns 80 in December, both attended primary school in Dartford and later met at the railway station in 1961. A year later, the duo formed the Rolling Stones.

“Wherever they are in the world, it’s clear that Sir Mick and Keith never forget their origins,” said Jeremy Kite, leader of the Dartford borough council in a statement. “They have been amazingly supportive to young people’s music projects in Dartford and have proudly worn their Straight Outta Dartford T-shirts in front of tens of thousands.”

He continued, “We want to inspire a new generation of creative young people to be themselves and achieve things. Hopefully the story of Dartford’s own two Rolling Stones will be an inspiration.”

Photo: Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images