T-Pain to Cover Black Sabbath, Frank Sinatra on Covers Album

T-Pain is stretching his musical boundaries with an upcoming covers album, On Top of the Covers.

The rapper, producer and songwriter is lending his voice to seven cover songs from across genre lines. The album opens with his rendition of Sam Cooke’s classic, “A Change is Gonna Come,” followed by “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey and Chris Stapleton’s signature country hit, “Tennessee Whiskey.” The album features a collaboration with NandoSTL, an artist on T-Pain’s record label Nappy Boy Entertainment, on “That’s Life” originally recorded by Frank Sinatra, along with Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together” and Sam Smith’s breakthrough hit, “Stay With Me.” The album closes with his take on Black Sabbath’s anti-war anthem, “War Pigs.” Covers will be released via Nappy Boy Entertainment on March 17.

“This covers album has been years in the making,” T-Pain says in a press release. “I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

In addition to his work as a solo artist, T-Pain has co-written several hits for other artists including Kanye West’s “Good Life” and “Low” by Flo Rida. He’s also collaborated with Pitbull, country star Jimmie Allen and more. T-Pain won the first season of The Masked Singer in 2019.

To celebrate the album’s release, T-Pain will perform two shows in Los Angeles at The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood on March 17 and 18 that will include songs from On Top of the Covers and some of his famous hits. Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 17) at 1 p.m. ET.

On Top of the Covers Track list:



1. “A Change Is Gonna Come”

2. “Don’t Stop Believin’”

3. “Sharing The Night Together”

4. “Stay With Me”

5. “Tennessee Whiskey”

6. “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL

7. “War Pigs”