T-Pain’s “War Pigs” Cover Receives an All-Time Stamp of Approval From Ozzy Osbourne

Although T-Pain has been part of music for over two decades, in March he released his cover album On Top of the Covers and showed the world that his talent far extends auto-tune. Since hitting the shelves, the singer received praise from fans as he included songs like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “War Pigs”. While any positive review is appreciated, recently, T-Pain received high marks from the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne.

A member of Black Sabbath, Osbourne, above anyone, has the right to critique an artist covering one of his songs. Watching T-Pain perform “War Pigs”, Osbourne not only shared the video on Twitter but captioned the post with, “This is the best cover of “War Pigs” ever.” He even added, “Why didn’t you guys call me?”

This is the best cover of “War Pigs” ever. Why didn’t you guys call me? https://t.co/yf0IjUninA — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 10, 2024

It didn’t take long before T-Pain responded to Osbourne, explaining, “You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself.” Fans also agreed with the idea of a future collaboration with one fan suggesting, “this kinda collaboration heals timelines.”

T-Pian Okay With Being The “Corny Guy”

Back in June 2023, T-Pain talked about the inspiration behind his new album with PopSugar and shared his hesitation when singing “War Pigs”. He said at the time, “It wasn’t because of the difficulty of the song. It was because I was kind of worried about the reception of it because it’s just like, ‘You sure about that?’ You don’t go messing with people’s classics.” He continued, with the cover album as a whole, I was really, really messing with people’s nostalgia, and you don’t just go messing with that. Especially something like ‘War Pigs’ because, man, metalheads are serious about their classics. You do not mess with it…”

T-Pain also looked forward to what the future had in store as he seemed content being the “corny guy.” “I’m kind of liberating myself from the constructs of the industry I grew up in and the company I kept with that. I was told that I wouldn’t be cool if I didn’t like certain things. So I was just like, ‘You know what? All right. I don’t want to be cool anymore. I’m good being the corny guy.'”

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)