T-Pain to Dallas, Texas in the Face of Low Ticket Sales: “What the F**k, Dallas??”

So far, Dallas music fans aren’t showing up for musician T-Pain. And the artist took to TikTok to complain about the low ticket sales.

Over the weekend, T-Pain posted a video on TikTok calling out fans in the city of Dallas because his upcoming show in the area is the most undersold gig on his 2022 tour.

Said T-Pain on the social media platform, “On the tour, we do a weekly tour update kind of thing, you know, and we send out this little spreadsheet of the percentages of tickets we’ve sold in each city. “I got to tell you, man, there’s only one question: ‘What the f—, Dallas?'”

According to the graphic superimposed behind the famed auto-tune singer, Dallas only had about 26% percent of tickets sold, compared to other cities like Richmond and Los Angeles, which both had 100% sold so far. Though other cities like Atlanta (45%) and Buffalo (39%) weren’t making stellar statements, either.

Added T-Pain, “Dallas, what are you doing? You don’t f— with me?” Then he imitated a supporter from Texas, “Oh, ‘Hey Pain, you know we f— with you heavy in Texas.’ Really? What the s—, Dallas?”

T-Pain then began to get a little introspective, wondering if he didn’t do enough to connect with his Texas fans. He said, “What did I do? Let me know!” I wore cowboy hats many times! I used to raise horses! I feel like I’m part of the city! I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two…regular cowboys and Dallas Cowboys!”

So far, though, the gig is still scheduled for Dallas on May 18 at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas.

Will the city show up and sell out the show? Time will tell!

Fans can purchase tickets for that show here, though according to NBC News, the artist has mulled moving the show.

Wrote T-Pain on Twitter earlier this week: “Aight. So what I’m gathering from all the responses, is the spot they chose to put me in for my tour date in Dallas doesn’t have a super dope reputation, is that correct? Do I need to make them move the show to a different spot/city?”

Aight. So what I’m gathering from all the responses, is the spot they chose to put me in for my tour date in Dallas doesn’t have a super dope reputation, is that correct? Do I need to make them move the show to a different spot/city? — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 19, 2022

Dallas mayor, Eric Johnson, responded, writing: “Dallas is the only Top 10 city in the US where violent crime fell last year and overall violent crime is down even more so far this year. So, you and your concertgoers should feel safe here. Our police is great and he’s tagged if you have questions. Enjoy Big D! @DPDChiefGarcia“

Dallas is the only Top 10 city in the US where violent crime fell last year and overall violent crime is down even more so far this year. So, you and your concert goers should feel safe here. Our police is great and he’s tagged if you have questions. Enjoy Big D! @DPDChiefGarcia https://t.co/ltW11VuzGD — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) April 20, 2022

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images