Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison Looking Forward to More “Fun” ‘Stop Making Sense’ Screening and Q&A Events in the Coming Months (Exclusive)

Throughout 2025, Talking Heads guitarist/keyboardist Jerry Harrison has been taking part in special screenings of a recently restored version of his band’s acclaimed 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense in various U.S. cities. Now, a new series of screening events is set to begin tonight (October 2) in Monterey, California.

At the screenings, Harrison has been introducing the movie, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and fielding questions from audience members. The 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who was directly involved in the restoration of the film and its soundtrack, recently chatted with American Songwriter about his experiences at the Stop Making Sense events. He also shared some recollections about the Talking Heads shows that were captured for the movie.

Harrison began by noting how pleased he is with the restored version of Stop Making Sense. “[It] is so beautiful and sounds so great,” he declared.

Explaining his participation in the screenings, Jerry said, “I introduce the film and say a few words about the restoration, and then, after the film screening ends, I come out and talk about the restoration process and … some details about like making the film. And then [I] open it up to a Q&A.”

He continued, “[Q]uestions really vary, all over the country. … There’s certain nights that are fantastic. People have … questions I wouldn’t have thought of. Sometimes it’s like pretty repetitive. You know, the inevitable question about [Talking Heads] reforming. But it’s been … fun.”

More About His Experiences at the Screenings

Harrison also noted that the varying types of theaters where the events are presented sometimes affected the audiences’ experience.

“Some of the theaters are really set it up to be like you’re seeing a concert,” he maintained. “You have sort of basically a stereo PA on stage, as if a band is playing. And … some places [are] relatively … steep, and people stay in their [seats.] And some are kind of flatter theaters. People are a little more likely to get into the … aisles and dance [at those venues].

Jerry also commented about the diversity in the ages of people who attend the events.

“Obviously, there’s a certain part of the audience … that are of the age that they grew up with Talking Heads or maybe went to Talking Heads concerts,” Harrison pointed out. And then there’s also … a younger audience that has come along. And, you know, it’s always great when it’s a mixture, because I think … there’s a kind of a conversation of excitement … that goes back and forth between those two audiences.”

More About Stop Making Sense and the Film’s Restored Version

Stop Making Sense was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme, and premiered in 1984. It captures performances from a four-night stand Talking Heads played in December 1983 at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

The shows took place during the band’s tour in support of its 1983 studio album, Speaking in Tongues. At the time, the group was at the height of its popularity. For the trek, Talking Heads’ four members—Harrison, frontman David Byrne, drummer Chris Frantz, and bassist Tina Weymouth—were augmented by five additional singers and musicians. They were backing singers Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt, guitarist Alex Weir, percussionist Steve Scales, and Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell.

The film features a set of 18 songs from the band’s first six albums—from their 1977 debut, Talking Heads: 77, through Speaking in Tongues. It also includes a performance of “Genius of Love,” by Frantz and Weymouth’s Tom Tom Club side project. One of the movie’s most iconic scenes features Byrne performing “Girlfriend Is Better” while wearing an oversized white suit.

The updated version of Stop Making Sense premiered in 2023, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the shows filmed for the movie. The flick was restored in the high-res 4K format, and also boasts a newly remixed Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Working with Jonathan Demme

As mentioned before, Stop Making Sense was directed by Jonathan Demme, who won a 1992 Oscar for directing Silence of the Lambs. Demme also made a variety of other concert films, including several featuring Neil Young.

Harrison told American Songwriter that it was “fantastic” working with the award-winning filmmaker.

“Jonathan, A, was a joyous, very positive person, and B, he’s a great music lover,” Jerry noted. “And if you look at how he has scenes with music in them in his films … … he has a respect for the music … and gives it its space in a way that very few directors do.”

Sadly, Demme passed away from complications of cancer and heart disease in 2017 at age 73.

Some of Harrison’s Favorite Parts of the Film

Harrison also talked about some of his favorite highlights from Stop Making Sense. He singled out one particular segment of the band’s performance of its classic 1980 song “Once in a Lifetime.”

“My favorite shot is the shot where [backing singers] Lynn and Ednah are leaning backwards,” he shared. And Bernie and I have these kind of shadows coming up our face … kind of looking a little bit like raccoons or something like that. You know, it sort of reminds me of a horror film. … Like Lynn and Ednah are bodies raising out of the crypt.”

Jerry also said that some of his favorite musical highlights in the movie were his keyboard solos in “Girlfriend Is Better” and “Life During Wartime.”

“I like hearing them,” he shared. And there’s just places where sort of there’s this hellacious groove, and it’s just like such a delight to hear.”

More About the Upcoming Screenings

Fifteen upcoming Stop Making Sense screening events are scheduled for 2025, running through a November 22 event in Clearwater, Florida. Seven additional screenings will take place in 2026, running from a January 9 event in Livermore, California, through a January 17 presentation in Bellingham, Washington.

For more details about the screenings, visit Jerry-Harrison.com.

10/2 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

10/3 – Davis, CA @ Mondavi Center

10/4 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center

10/8 – Glendale, CA @ The Alex Theatre

10/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre

10/13 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic

10/30 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

11/1 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center

11/2 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall

11/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

11/20 – Seaside, FL @ Lyceum Lawn

11/22 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

1/9/2026 – Livermore, CA @ Bankhead Theater

1/10 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

1/13 – Medford, OR @ Holly Theater

1/14 – Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre

1/15 – Beaverton, OR @ Patricia Reser Center

1/16 – Olympia, WA @ Washington Center

1/17 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen)