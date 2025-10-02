What a Beautiful Thing: Megan Moroney Surprises Charleston Crowd With a Debut Performance of a Song Dedicated to Her Niece

When fans traveled to the Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, to see Megan Moroney perform, they expected her to cover songs like “Indifferent” or “Girl in the Mirror.” But few of them expected they would get a special treat when the country singer decided to offer them a performance of one of her unreleased songs. Well, that is exactly what happened when Moroney performed her “crazy auntie mode” ballad, “Beautiful Things.”

Videos by American Songwriter

For Moroney, the inspiration for “Beautiful Things” came when she met her niece for the first time. Having suffered the sting of heartbreak in the past, the singer started to wonder what hurdles her niece would face when growing up. Not wanting her to be alone throughout those hardships, she decided to use her talents to help guide her.

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Covered This Timeless Eagles Classic at Red Rocks, and We Are Not Okay]

Megan Moroney Reminds Fans To “Be Nice To Each Other”

When addressing the crowd, Moroney explained, “I’ve never played this one in a show before, so y’all are the very first large group of people to hear it. It’s a song that I wrote for my niece, actually. And when she was born, I remember just looking at her and being like, ‘She’s so perfect, and I just never want anything sad to happen to her.’”

Although knowing she didn’t have the power to protect her niece from the world, she sought to give her a guiding light. “One day she’s gonna get older and maybe someone won’t invite her to a party, and inevitably she’s gonna get her heart broken one day. And I literally, in ‘crazy auntie mode,’ was like, I’ve gotta write her a song so that she never has a bad day, so that she can always listen to this song.”

With Moroney looking back on her own life, she knew how important a song like “Beautiful Things” is. “I just wish I had a song that said exactly this, and so, I think that’s part of the reason why I wrote it for my niece. And I think this song is just a great reminder that we’re all going through something, so just be nice to each other.”

With “Beautiful Things,” Moroney not only gave her niece a lifelong gift but also offered fans a heartfelt reminder of the power of love and kindness.

(Photo by Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images)