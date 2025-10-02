“I Know What I Sound Like, Trust Me”: You May Love Watching Lainey Wilson Onstage, but She Doesn’t

While becoming a top name in country music, Lainey Wilson recently discussed why she refuses to watch herself perform. For any fan of country music, they know how hard it can be not to stumble on a song from the singer. Flip on the radio, she’s there. Traveling to Nashville – she has the Bell Bottoms Up bar. Even when visiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, fans can walk through Wilson’s Tough as Nails exhibit. But even with the singer taking over the genre, she explained why she refused to watch herself.

Appearing on Taste of Country Nights, Wilson discussed her career not only on the stage but also on television in the hit show Yellowstone. When asked if she watched herself in the series, the singer admitted, “I don’t watch them multiple times.”

Only wanting to watch her character to support the show, Wilson did everything possible not to see herself on social media. “I don’t watch videos of myself on stage. If I’m on TikTok, I’ll scroll by it.”

And the reason for Wilson not wanting to see or hear herself – “I know what I sound like, trust me.”

Lainey Wilson Never Forgot The Fans Who Were There From The Beginning

Although skipping her videos on social media, Wilson enjoyed the stardom she created throughout her time in Nashville. And never forgetting those who were there from the start, she once paused a concert to hug a fan she remembered from years ago.

The moment took place when she recently performed in Los Angeles, California. When powering through her hit song “4x4xU”, she noticed a familiar face in the front row. Wilson quickly stopped the performance, addressing the crowd. “Y’all we go back, I’m not even playing, my friend down here in the front, we go way back to… a long time ago. You were literally there when nobody was there.”

@laineywilson Nothing makes my night more than seeing a familiar face in the crowd. It’s been quite a ride hasn’t it?! Thanks for hangin on tight with me ❤️ ♬ original sound – Lainey Wilson

While winning a Grammy Award and snagging the Entertainer of the Year Award, Wilson held the special fans close. “Let’s just take a second. I’m gonna come hug your neck, first of all. I mean, from the beginning girl. Remember when we played that casino, and literally nobody was there? It was just you on the front row by the barricade and I was like, ‘My girl’s here, ayy.’”

For Wilson, the stage may be hard to watch back, but the memories she makes with her fans are moments she’ll never forget.

