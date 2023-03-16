Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ to Be Restored and Released by A24

The Talking Heads made music history when they released a recorded version of their show in 1984 titled Stop Making Sense. Now, the inimitable concert film is set to be restored and released by A24, per Deadline.

Along with the news came a teaser video of David Byrne heading to the dry cleaners to pick up his trademark oversized suit from the film. Check that out, below.

In addition to a theatrical re-release of the film, a deluxe edition of the Stop Making Sense soundtrack will come out digitally and on vinyl on August 18. The reissue, courtesy of Rhino, will include the complete Stop Making Sense concert.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense was shot over three nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983. The film was recently added to the National Film Registry in 2021.

The film stars core band members Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison along with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt. The film’s setlist includes Talking Heads staples “Burning Down the House,” “Once in a Lifetime” and “This Must Be the Place.”

This isn’t Byrne’s first collaboration with A24 as he contributed a song to the soundtrack of the studio’s Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Byrne performed the song at the Oscars ceremony earlier this week alongside Stephanie Hsu and trio Son Lux.

In other Byrne news, the singer is set to debut a Broadway show alongside Fatboy Slim on July 20. Previews of the show begin on June 17. The show is billed as an “immersive disco pop musical” about the life of former Philippines first lady, Imelda Marcos.

The show was originally conceived as an album in 2010 and previously ran at the Public Theatre in 2013. According to a press statement, “The Broadway Theatre will be remade into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors.” Find more information on the show, HERE.

Photo by Shervin Lainez/ Grandstand Media