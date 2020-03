Mick Jagger said he would call at 8 p.m.; the phone rang right on time. Kevin Parker, also known as the mastermind behind the Perth, Australia-based pulsating rock ‘n’ roll project Tame Impala, answered. Without even an assistant to formally introduce the two, there was Jagger’s voice – and the legend it belonged to was […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member. Already a Member? Sign In Here. The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Become a Member Today