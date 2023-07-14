Taylor Swift Attended Questlove’s Epic Game Night

Taylor Swift was present during Questlove‘s epic game night, which saw many other celebrities in attendance as well. The celebrity pals all gathered around for a game of UNO, which was depicted in photos posted on Instagram.

Questlove’s Instagram post consists of a series of photos depicting himself, Swift, Jason Sudeikis, Michael Che, and Mike Birbiglia happily engaging in the popular card game. Melanie Nyema, a back-up singer for Swift, was also in attendance. The photos also showcase the abnormally huge Uno cards, as well as some of the guests playing the popular phone game, Heads Up.

Questlove’s post holds the caption, “I’m always having Movie Night, Food Salons, Jam Sessions, Karaoke Madness anything communal with my peers et al. I am Fun Dude Quest. s/o to @therongcathy & @chethinks@uno for setting up the worlds most awesome card tournament of my dreams. too many friends attended can’t tag you all. thank you for coming. Til the next time we do this!”

The caption also includes a little poem of sorts written by the legendary musician, which reads, I’m the king of @uno/ There is none higher/ Cole wasn’t there/ He got fired/ readin ‘lot of gossip/ Of what transpired/ Was not a “weed party”/ They all liars!!!

The event was co-hosted by Cathy Rong, who shared more pictures and videos from the night to Instagram. Rong’s post was captioned, “Proud of my latest event! Dare I say it was … epic? Got all my faves together to party at @questlove’s Game Night ! Who knows who’ll pop up next time? 👀”

Taylor Swift’s appearance at Questlove’s event occurred around the same time as her two shows in Denver, Colorado, which are part of her Eras show. Swift is scheduled to play Empower field on July 14 and July 15. Colorado Governor Jared Polis recently released a letter to Swift, detailing his excitement from the Eras Tour making its way over to Denver.

In his letter, Polis writes, “I know your performances will be Gorgeous and have our heartbeats skipping down Colfax Avenue. I’m confident 140,000+ concert goers will look back and say your concert was The Best Day, straight out of their Wildest Dreams.”