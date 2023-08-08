Taylor Swift Gives Alicia Keys’ Son Handwritten Letter

Alicia Keys showcased how much her eight-year-old son Genesis admires Taylor Swift in a TikTok uploaded on August 7. In the video, Genesis receives a handwritten letter from Swift herself.

Keys’ video, which has currently garnered 1.9 million views, depicts Genesis basically growing up with Swift. “Big love to #taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u 💜💜💜,” the video’s caption reads.

The video begins with a clip of Genesis sitting by Swift at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019, where a bond seems to have been created. The video then shows Genesis and Keys enjoying various performances from Swift, as well as another short segment of the boy and Swift sharing a hug backstage.

Toward the end of the two-minute clip, Keys tells her son that he has received “something from Taylor.” “She made sure I got it, especially for you,” the “Girl on Fire” singer added. The special present from Swift ended up being a handwritten letter.

“Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show,” the letter read, “I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.” Genesis responded to Swift’s letter with a message of his own. “Thank you, Taylor. I loved your show and I’m happy that I got to meet you again,” he says after declaring that he is going to frame Swift’s letter.

Several TikTok users rushed to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on the heartfelt moments captured by Keys.

“2 beautiful souls of a woman. Love you both!” one wrote.

“Alicia Keys is the most beautiful soul spirit and person ever my angel on walking on earth 🌍,” commented another. “

Um glad we get 2 see how starz shud b!! U n taylor r truly queenz,” chimed in a third. “Thank u 4 puttin smiles on peoples faces!!”

This is not the first time in recent memory that Swift has had genuine interactions with children of celebrities. At a recent show in Los Angeles, Swift gave her iconic black fedora to Kobe Bryant’s six-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant.

On August 9, Swift will play the sixth and final SoFi Stadium show of her Eras Tour, which will next be moving to Argentina and Brazil, before traveling to Australia and Europe in 2024.

