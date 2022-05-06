Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

In her ongoing effort to reclaim her entire discography, Taylor Swift has just teased the re-recorded version of her 1989 deep cut, “This Love.” The track was first teased in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Swift posted about the debut on her Instagram saying: “Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of “This Love.” I’ve always been so proud of this song.”

Though Swift hasn’t announced her 2014 blockbuster album as the next to get the “Taylor’s Version” treatment, fans have long speculated that a revamped version of 1989 is on its way. She recently shared a re-recorded version of “Wildest Dreams” – a dreamy synth-pop hit from the same album.

If released, 1989 will be the third in a string of re-recordings, following Fearless (2008) and Red (2012).

Swift has been a regular in the cinematic world lately. An exclusive CinemaCon trailer of David O’ Russell’s ’30s period drama Amsterdam saw Swift potentially biting off a larger role than her previous credits. And the trailer for the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, also featured a snippet of a Swift song she wrote for the movie, “Carolina.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on June 17 via Prime Video. The series is based on author Jenny Han’s novel of the same name. The series follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), who spends a summer vacation caught up in a love triangle with a childhood friend and his brother.

Taylor Swift (Photo: Beth Garrabrant)