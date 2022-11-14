Taylor Swift Sweeps at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards—“I Can’t Believe I Get to Do This as a Job”

Taylor Swift won big at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. During the ceremony—which aired on Nov. 13—the singer took home the trophies for Best Artist, Best Pop, and both Best Video and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

During her acceptance speech, Swift said, “I wanted to say to the fans, I had an album come out recently called Midnights, and I’m so blown away, you have no idea how much it means to me to even get to do this as a career.”

She continued, “So I just wanted to say personally from me to you, the fact that you have done what you’ve done, supporting that album, being excited about that album, and loving it and there’s not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much, I can’t believe I get to do this as a job. It’s all because of you. Thank you so, so much.”

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Nicki Minaj won Best Hip Hop and Best Song for “Super Freaky Girl” and Harry Styles was feted for his sprawling Love on Tour with the Best Live award. K-pop artists Lisa, Seventeen, BTS and Blackpink were also among the top winners of the night.

The show also featured performances from David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Gorillaz and Thundercat, Muse, Ava Max, Stormzy, One Republic, and Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra.

Swift recently announced a colossal tour in support of Midnights titled Eras. Across the tour, Swift will play songs from her most recent LP as well as her past offerings. Artists slated to support Swift on her trek are HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, and more.

The presale for the tour begins on Nov. 15 with general admission tickets listed between $49 and $449. VIP packages range from $199 to $899. General tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Find tickets, HERE.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)