Taylor Swift Adds 17 Dates to Upcoming The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added 17 new dates to her upcoming The Eras stadium tour.

Swift originally released tour dates less than two weeks ago. Her tour, which includes support from HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, and more, will now include a slew of extra shows in cities that were already on the map for Swift, including Glendale, Detroit, Tampa, Houston, Denver, and more.

Dates begin now on March 17 (previously March 18) and conclude on August 9 (previously August 5). Swift announced the new shows on Friday (November 11). The tour now includes 52 shows.

TaylorSwiftTix Pre-sale begins Tuesday (November 15) with general admission tickets listed between $49 and $449. VIP packages range from $199 to $899. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.. local time. Fans can find tickets through Ticketmaster.

In the years since her last tour in 2018, Swift has dropped four new LPs and two re-releases. Her latest album is the record-breaking 2022 offering, Midnights. See her full list of tour dates below.

Taylor Swift 2023 Tour Dates:



03/17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium !& (Tix)

03/18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium !& (Tix)

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %& (Tix)

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %& (Tix)

03/31 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %& (Tix)

04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %& (Tix)

04/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/21 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %& (Tix)

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $& (Tix)

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $& (Tix)

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $& (Tix)

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $+ (Tix)

05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $& (Tix)

05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $& (Tix)

05/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $& (Tix)

05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/28 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $? (Tix)

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #? (Tix)

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #? (Tix)

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^+ (Tix)

06/09 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #+ (Tix)

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #? (Tix)

06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #+ (Tix)

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #? (Tix)

06/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #+ (Tix)

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #? (Tix)

06/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)

08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

! = w/ Paramore

& = w/ GAYLE

% = w/ beabadoobee

$ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

# = w/ Girl in Red

+ = w/ Gracie Abrams

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

* = w/ HAIM

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images