Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Almost Featured The 1975

In a recent interview, the 1975’s frontman Matty Healy revealed that the group was almost featured on Taylor Swift’s Midnights – though the collaboration was ultimately scrapped.

In talks with KROQ’s Klein and Ally for Audacy’s DTS Sound Station, Healy said that Jack Antonoff (who produced both The 1975’s newest album and Swift’s) shared some of the group’s music while it was still in the works.

The hosts then asked if Swift returned the favor by letting the group listen to some of Midnights before it was released. Healy revealed things went a step further “Yeah,” he said. “We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out.”

The crowd then let out a collective “aw,” voicing their disappointment.

“No, no, no – that’s not how it works,” Healy said in response. “It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing.” Check out a clip of the interview, below.

what i’m hearing is that taylor swift ft the 1975 exists but i’ll never get to hear it pic.twitter.com/t9n92Sy6BB — may (@strghtoutamag) November 29, 2022

Earlier in the year, rumors were flying that a Swift/1975 collaboration was in the works. A leaked track list saw the band on a song called “In My Dreams.” Healy quickly took to social media to discredit the claims. “I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS,” he wrote at the time.

The 1975 released their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, in October. In 2019, Healy expressed his interest in working with the “All Too Well” singer at some point. He told The Green Room podcast that he would love to produce an acoustic record for her, a la Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

“Taylor Swift doing an acoustic record?” he said. “I can’t think of a record that would sell more than that. Like, Taylor Swift’s intimate return to country. Of course, you’d wanna produce that!”

Swift’s Midnights has spent four nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. Swift clinched four Grammy nominations for her efforts on Midnights as well as her re-recorded version of Red.

(Photo: ABC)