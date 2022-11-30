Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Dies at 37, Hours After Getting Married

Oklahoma country singer and songwriter Jake Flint died on Nov. 26, just hours after getting married. He was 37. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief, I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” read a statement on Faecbook released by Flint’s former manager Brenda Cline of Route 66 Entertainment. “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. … Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career—we were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married.”

Flint died in his sleep, according to reports, the morning after getting married to his new wife, Brenda, at a homestead between Claremore and Owasso in Oklahoma on Nov. 25.

“We should be going through wedding photos, but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” his wife Brenda Flint wrote on Facebook. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Born in 1985 in Mounds, Oklahoma, and raised in Holdenville, Flint started playing his Red Dirt country after his father was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and also gravitated towards bluegrass and his ’90s influences ranging from Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and more.

Named Breakout Artist of the Year at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019, Flint released four studio albums throughout his career, including I’m Not OK in 2016, Live and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom in 2018, his self-titled album in 2020 and Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge in 2021.

“Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss,” added Cline in her post. “We need prayers. It’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister, and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

Photo: Jake Flint / YouTube