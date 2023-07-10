Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Breaks Two Spotify Records

Taylor Swift is on top of the world, breaking records left and right. On Monday, Spotify announced that the singer’s highly anticipated newest release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) made history! According to Spotify, the new version, which is a remake of her 2010 album, became the most streamed album in a single day so far in 2023.

The album, which features 16 songs deluxe and original versions, as well as six songs From the Vault also became the most streamed country album in a single day in the streaming service’s history.

The records come after Swift has been trending on social media after her reunion with Ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner over the weekend. The former couple dated for a brief period of time, with fans speculating that her 2010 hit “Back to December” is about Lautner. Now, more than a decade after the release of the song, the two reunited not only for her music video for “Cruel Summer” but for a special night at her concert!

The video also featured Joey King and Presley Cash, who also joined Swift on stage. Introducing him on stage Swift stated, “He and his wife have become some of my close friends, and it’s really convenient because we all have the same first name.”

Backflipping his way on stage and impressing the crowd, Lautner went on to express his admiration for the singer, thanking her for letting him be in her music video. “I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are,” he stated. “You are gracious, humble, you are kind, and I’m honored to know you.”

Lautner’s wife, Tay Lautner, also went on to express her excitement on Instagram, sharing an image of all three of them. “The Tale of Three Taylors🤍 Everything that @taylorlautner said last night on stage is so true. @taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people,” she said in her caption.

“You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend🫶🏼.”

(Photo Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)