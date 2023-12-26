Taylor Swift’s Unfathomable Reign Continues as She Dominates Half of Top 10 Selling Albums Chart—Again

At this point, Taylor Swift is competing against herself. The singer’s albums make up half of the top 10 as of December 23.

It’s actually not the first time that Swift has accomplished this—it’s her fifth! According to Billboard, three of those times happened within the past month. Swift is quite literally topping Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with her past hits.

Those five albums include 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No. 2, Folklore, Midnights, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and Lover. Swift’s resurgence in the charts is due to her Eras Tour but also increased vinyl sales due to the holiday season. It’s the perfect storm for the singer.

Swift is having a moment with her recent tour being the peak of her career. Her tour is set to bring over a billion making it the most successful in music history. Swift also became Time’s Person of the Year as well.

Taylor Swift’s Biggest Accomplishments

However, there was a time when things were a bit dicey. Swift was set to tour with Kenny Chesney early in her career but was unable to since she was underage and a beer company sponsored the tour.

“I’m sorry that you couldn’t come on the tour, so I wanted to make it up to you.” Chesney gave Swift a check. “It was for more money than I’d ever seen in my life,” Swift told Time. Chesney ended up making it. up to Swift. “I was able to pay my band bonuses—I was able to pay for my tour buses. I was able to fuel my dreams.”

However, Swift’s biggest accomplishment has come more recently. Of her success with her tour, which is a culmination of all her previous works, Swift said, “It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33. And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that.”

It’s a moment that has left the singer the happiest she’s ever felt.

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift tells me. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question. Are you not entertained?”

[Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV]