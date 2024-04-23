From original albums to re-recordings, trudging through the expanse of Taylor Swift‘s discography is no easy feat. She’s nothing if not prolific in her songwriting. Moreover, each of her albums has a distinctive feel to it. It’s part of what makes her highly acclaimed Eras Tour so enticing. Every section of the show is vastly different from the one before it, making it a rich and diverse live experience.

Given the diversity of her back catalog, how does one pick a favorite Swift album? They are almost too distinctive to rank. Nevertheless–if the data is to be believed–there is one album that stands out from the rest in the U.S. Find out which album that is, below.

Which Taylor Swift Album is the Most Popular in the U.S.?

The data for the top Taylor Swift album in the U.S. was collected by YouGov in 2023, before the release of the Tortured Poets Department and The Anthology. We have no doubt that splashy release could skew these results in the future.

The survey first asked each participant whether or not they considered themselves a Swift fan. Once they could cut out the Swift deniers, they went ahead with the titular question: “What is your favorite Swift album?”

Out of all of Swift’s albums (original and re-recorded), fans put Lover at the top of their list more times than any other. Fifteen percent of those surveyed said they preferred Swift’s rose-tinted, love-centric 2019 record.

Second in the ranking was 1989, followed by Red, Swift’s debut album, Fearless, Midnights, Reputation, Speak Now, Folklore, and Evermore. The survey pool included those who considered themselves somewhat of a Swift fan alongside the self-professed mega-Swifties. Naturally, it would be Swift’s albums that produced massive hits that would take the top spots.

What do you think? Do you agree with the majority? Or do you have your own favorite album that rejects the popular vote?

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)