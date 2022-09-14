Tenacious D Announces Voting Partnership, Vegas Shows

Tenacious D (aka “The Greatest Band in the World”) has announced upcoming dates at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a new partnership with Propeller to help spark voting in the upcoming midterm elections on November 8.

That’s right, the group, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, is slated to perform in the City of Sin on New Year’s Eve Weekend for back-to-back performances on December 30 and 31.

In conjunction with these performances, Tenacious D has teamed with Propeller to give one lucky winner a chance to fly away to Las Vegas to experience Tenacious D’s performances over New Year’s Eve Weekend.

Tickets for the Vegas performances will go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT on AXS.com.

The lucky fan will win tickets to the shows, a roundtrip air travel, meet and greet, hotel accommodations, and rideshare credit. Fans can visit Propeller for information on how to enter by taking actions such as checking voter registration status and signing up to receive election reminders, as well as by supporting organizations working on today’s issues like abortion rights, climate change, and LGBTQ+ equality.

According to a press statement, “Propeller is a public benefit corporation creating social impact initiatives that not only make a positive impact but also offer artists and partners a new avenue of positively engaging and directly connecting with their audience. The company, which is set to double its revenue for the third consecutive year, continues to reinvest revenue into scaling its social impact campaigns which include recent collaborations with high-profile artists including Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, The National, Bon Iver, Lil Dicky, Kevin Gates, Aly & AJ, Jack Johnson, and others.”



For more information on these performances or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit HERE.

Photo by Taylor Stephens