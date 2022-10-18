Watch: Viral Clip of Jack Black Serenading Young ‘School of Rock’ Fan

Renowned actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black went viral for his kindness and his musical ability earlier this week.

On Monday (October 17), Black was seen singing to a young fan of his 2003 movie, School of Rock, which you can check out below.

Twitter user Rex Chapman (aka Mr. Viral Video) shared the clip on the social media platform, writing, “Jack Black makes a young man’s day. Jack Black is the best of us…”

In the clip, Black says, “Hi Abraham, I’m Jack. Nice to meet you.”

The young man, who is in a wheelchair, says “all the kids” are his favorite part of the film, which features a young Jack Black teaching middle school students about music, specifically rock music.

The two exchange smiles and laughs and then Black begins to sing to the young person. In the end of time, there was a man who knew the road and the writing was written on the stone! And you think you’ll be just fine without me but you’re mine! You can’t kick me out of the band!

All the while, Black is holding the young man’s hand. And then the young man, himself, sings a lick or two. It’s a heartfelt exchange and one the young fellow likely will never forget. Since its posting earlier on Monday, the video had over 500,000 views.

In other recent Jack Black and Tenacious D news, the band shared an exclusive clip with American Songwriter in which they talked about an intervention with band member Kyle Gass.

Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2010, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains.

“I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we want to give you a red carpet to the best rehab,” Black remembers saying to Gass, who was reluctant to get help, in an exclusive audio clip shared with American Songwriter. “You were like, ‘no, no, I don’t need it. I don’t want to. I’m good,’ and I was like, ‘dude, I already rented the private jet.’ You were so touched and moved that I had gone ahead and rolled out the red carpet that you were like ‘okay.’”

The duo shares their story of interventions, musical innovations, nearly 30 years as a band and their friendship on the Audible Original “Words + Music” series, The Road to Redunktion, premiering Aug. 5.

