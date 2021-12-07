Tenacious D Announces 2022 Tour Dates

The rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass are back at it again, bringing their signature and beloved humor-rock to stages spanning from Telluride, Colorado to San Diego, California—and more in 2022.

The 7-date trek will kick off on June 16 in Telluride, Colorado, stopping in Utah, Oregon, Washington, and California, before wrapping on June 26 in San Diego.

According to a release: “These very special shows are, in part, a late celebration of the 20th anniversary of The D’s flawless, platinum-certified self-titled debut, which came out in September 2001, and quickly established the duo as a force to be reckoned with, full of insane, guitar-shredding chops, vocal prowess, and hella hilarious, smart lyrics; world domination obviously ensued soon thereafter. In October 2021, the band released a ‘Super Power Party Pack’ edition of the project, featuring a reissue of the band’s original 1995 demo cassette and 2002 Tribute EP.”

The band announced the first show on Twitter on Monday (December 6), saying, “TO TELLURIDE! WE RIDE!! Tickets on sale Thursday, 12/9 at 10 am MT.”

Recently, Black, who starred in the beloved movie, School of Rock, talked about the original school of rock Blue Bear School of Music (BBSM) which recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary this year.

“A good friend of mine [Paul Cummins] told me about Blue Bear and the incredible work they’ve been doing,” Black said in a statement. “I jumped at the chance to celebrate their 50th anniversary by jamming some Bowie with their teen all-star band. So fun. What an honor. They’ve been teaching kids to rock since 1971! I love Blue Bear… the original school of rock!!!”

Check out all the dates below:

Tenacious D’s Full Tour Dates:

with Special Guest: Puddles Pity Party

06/16: Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival ^

06/17: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater **

06/19: Portland, OR – TBA #

06/21: Woodinville, WA – TBA #

06/22: Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater **

06/24: Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater **

06/26: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater **

^ Public On-Sale: 12/9 at 10 am MT

** Public On-Sale 12/10 at 10 am Local Time

# Public On-Sale: TBA At Later Date

~ Except Telluride Bluegrass Festival

