Terry Kirkman, Singer, Songwriter, and Founding Member of The Association Dies at 83

Singer, songwriter, and founding member of the 1960s folk-rock band The Association, Terry Kirkman died on Saturday (September 23). He was 83. Kirkman reportedly died from congestive heart failure following a long illness. His death was confirmed on Sunday (September 24) on The Association’s official Facebook page.

“We’re saddened to report that Terry Kirkman passed away last night,” read the post, along with a black and white photo of Kirkman. “RIP Terry. He will live on in our hearts and in the music he so brilliantly wrote.”

Born on December 12, 1939, in Salina, Kansas, Kirkman learned how to play brass instruments as a child during World War II and went on to study music at Chaffey College. After moving to Los Angeles in 1964, Kirkman briefly played with Frank Zappa before co-founding the band The Inner Tuber with future association member Jules Gary Alexander. At one time, the Inner Tubes’ lineup also featured Cass Elliott and David Crosby.

The band grew into a 13-piece band and later switched names to the Men before Kirkman and Alexander formed The Association in 1965 along with Russ Giguere, Ted Bluechel Jr., Brian Cole, and Bob Page—who was replaced by Jim Yester.

Consisting of a large ensemble of instrumentalists and vocalists, the Association released their debut album And Then… Along Comes the Association in 1966, which featured their hits “Cherish” and “Along Comes Mary.”

The band released six more albums, including 1966 follow-up Renaissance, along with Insight Out, Birthday, a self-titled album, Stop Your Motor, and their final Waterbeds in Trinidad! in 1972 before Kirkman parted ways with the band.

The Association reformed in 1979 along with Kirkman, who left the group again in 1984. During his time with the Association, Kirkman wrote a number of songs for the band, including their biggest hit “Cherish,” which he sang lead vocals on along with Giguere. The single went to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kirkman also wrote and co-wrote four tracks off Renaissance, the opening “Wasn’t It a Bit Like Now? and the closing track “Requiem for the Masses” from Insight Out, and more songs on each of the band’s seven albums. His “Everything That Touches You” from the band’s fourth album Birthday also peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100.

Within the timespan of the Association, the band was nominated for six Grammy awards, including three for “Cherish.” Kirkman and the surviving members of the Association were also inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003.

In the years following his departure from the Association, and after retiring from music, Kirkman worked as an addictions counselor in California.

He is survived by his wife Heidi, daughter Sasha, a son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images