Fans React to Taylor Swift Attending Kansas City Chiefs Game at Travis Kelce’s Invitation

She may not be cheer captain and she may just be in the bleachers, but Taylor Swift has caused quite a stir among Swifties and sports fans alike. The “Anti-Hero” singer recently attended a Kansas City Chiefs Game at the invitation of Travis Kelce. The two have been appearing in headlines together left and right. Her appearance at the game adds something concrete to the mix of rumors.

Fans had a lot to say about Swift’s recent bout of football fandom. Check out comments from social media, below.

One fan wrote, “The chokehold that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has on me is INSANE,” alongside a reaction photo. Another compared Kelce’s signature “arrow” pose and Swift’s choreography for “The Archer” at the Eras Tour.

travis kelce’s taylor swift’s

signature arrow the archer pic.twitter.com/IqPrqRwRsd — c 🌱🌿🍀 (@romanticiser) September 25, 2023

Another fan in Kansas City told her TikTok followers that Swift paid for everyone’s meals at a local restaurant so that she could have the place to herself. “How insane is this,” she told the camera.

General Manager of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, gave his thoughts on The Greg Hill Show, saying, “Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

Another fan shared an edit of the pair featuring footage from the game alongside the caption, “This situation between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce it’s pretty much like reading a sports romance!”

@kevinwilemski wrote on Twitter, “Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift.” Also included in the Tweet is a viral video that captures Kelce’s proposed fervor for getting a touchdown in front of Swift.

The NFL got in the mix writing, “In her RED era,” nodding at the color scheme of the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs stadium was a stop-off on Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this year. Kelce attended one of the shows.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it [personally],” Kelce said on an episode of his New Heights podcast. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he continued.

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

OMGGG TAYLOR SWIFT emptied out the restaurant just for her and travis kelce!!!!! pic.twitter.com/k4uE7wle35 — carolina (@caroswiftt13) September 25, 2023

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 25, 2023

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)