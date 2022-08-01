The 15 Best Jack Black Quotes

For anyone who has tried their hand at songwriting, a few things become clear very quickly. It’s hard to do. And if you aim to be funny in your writing, that’s even harder.

It’s for these facts that Jack Black and his band Tenacious D stand out, and continue to through the years.

Black, who is a comedian, actor, musician, songwriter and performer, knows how to get a smile and a belly laugh from an audience. He’s a master at it.

But what does the 52-year-old Santa Monica, California-born artist have to say about the world outside of his creativity? What does he think about life, love and beyond?

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 15 Jack Black quotes.

1. “I don’t have any real spirituality in my life – I’m kind of an atheist – but when music can take me to the highest heights, it’s almost like a spiritual feeling. It fills that void for me.”

2. “I’d rather be the king of kids, than the prince of fools.”

3. “When you think about rock at its origin, and you think of the Beatles and millions of kids screaming as loud as they can and running as fast as they can towards the Beatles, there’s no one who is that kind of lightning rod, who commands that kind of power and has that kind of creative magma.”

4. “I like being married. I’m at home with my wife and kids all the time now. I don’t go out for wild nights.”

5. “There’s nothing you can really do to prepare to rock. Do you prepare to eat a delicious meal? Are you hungry? Then you’re gonna eat it.”

6. “With the acting, it’s somebody else’s brainchild, and I’m just sort of helping flesh it out. There’s a special satisfaction to being the brains behind the operation.”

7. “If Beethoven and Bach hooked up with Mozart and made a band, they could be a distant runner up to The D.”

8. “I think of myself as an entertainment arsenal. Like I have my acting bazooka and my music machete. And you don’t know what I’m going to come at you with.”

9. “You must never underestimate the power of the eyebrow.”

10. “The movie Spinal Tap rocked my world. It’s for rock what The Sound of Music was for hills. They really nailed how dumb rock can be.”

11. “I’ve had so many hot, cheesy, corny loves of music in my life. I had a very intense Billy Joel period. So once you’ve really Joeled it up—there are some good periods of Joel; it’s not all hot cheese. But I can’t judge anyone else for their cheese. I’ve deep-sea dived in the Gouda.”

12. “My parents were very supportive of me and my artistic endeavours. My father and mother came to every school play I ever did.”

13. “The real challenge is if you don’t look super sexy, like a Brad Pitt, you’re going to have to try harder. You’re going to have to make up for it in other ways.”

14. “I played, like, a year of piano until I learned the ‘Pink Panther’ theme. That was my goal. Once I was good enough, I quit. Now my music has to have some rock.”

15. “When I was a kid, I thought I was the strongest man in the world. Then, the fastest runner and then the smartest person in the world. One by one my delusions got shut down. Now I just see myself as the lamest guy in the world.”

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)