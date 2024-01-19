3 Live Concerts Every Beyoncé Fan Should See

Today, Beyoncé is one of the most accomplished and talented live performers on Earth. Watching her on stage for one of her epic and lengthy shows, it seems impossible that someone could move, dance, and sing with such passion as she does—all while remaining beautiful through outfit change after outfit change. Indeed, her string of shows dominated the 2023 summer, along with Taylor Swift.

To honor that reality, we wanted to share three live performances from the former Destiny Child’s star that you can enjoy all from the comfort of your sofa at home. And one even features the star singer’s iconic husband, rapper Jay Z. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the music.

Live at Coachella (2018)

Beyoncé was such a standout during her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that it was renamed Beychella in her honor. This nearly two-hour show included hit after hit, including songs like “Crazy in Love,” “Formation,” “Drunk in Love,” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” At this point, she could release a double-disc greatest hits album and still have more to spare. Check out the Coachella—er, Beychella—show here below.

Live at Wembley Stadium (2004)

Taking her act across the pond to London in 2003, Queen B performed at Wembley Stadium, giving fans a taste of what she could do as a solo artist, post-Destiny’s Child’s final 2004 album, Destiny Fulfilled. For this epic concert, Beyoncé performed tracks from the late 1990s and early 2000s, including “Baby Boy,” “Bug A Boo,” “Survivor,” and “Bonnie & Clyde.” Years before her Coachella show, she was still dominating. Check it out here below.

Live in Paris (2014)

We take you from the solo sublime to the dazzling duo. Here in this 2014 concert, Beyoncé and her beau, rapper Jay Z, take the stage together as part of their arena tour. Over the course of 10 acts, the two perform 65 numbers, both solo and in duet. Songs include “Diamonds from Sierra Leone,” “Dirt off Your Shoulder,” “Drunk in Love,” “Love on Top,” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” It’s a tour de force from two of the best. Check it out here below.

