The Doors’ Robby Krieger and the Estate of Ray Manzarek Sell Publishing Rights to Primary Wave

Two founding members of The Doors, Robby Krieger and the estate of Ray Manzarek, have sold their interests in the band’s music publishing catalog, recordings, trademarks, merchandising rights, income, and more to Primary Wave. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Though the deal includes guitarist Krieger, 77, and late keyboardist Manzarek, who died in 2013, it does not include the interests of drummer John Densmore, 78, or the late singer Jim Morrison, who died in 1971.

Active from 1965 through 1971, The Doors released six albums from their 1967 eponymous debut through their final release, L.A. Woman, in 1971, along with a collection of classics and hits, including “People Are Strange,” “Hello, I Love You,” “Touch Me,” “Break on Through (To the Other Side),” “L.A. Woman,” “Riders on the Storm,” “Strange Days,” and “Light My Fire,” and more.

Primary Wave will work closely with The Doors‘ manager Jeff Jampol of Jampol Artist Management, Inc., on various opportunities across the band’s catalog in licensing, digital and marketing strategies, and more.

“After 58 years, and the most magical of times, I’ve decided to sell my share of The Doors to Primary Wave,” said Krieger in a statement. “This will enable me to help the many charities I’ve been involved with, and some new ones too. I know Primary Wave cares about music, art, and helping legacies go to even bigger levels. Our longtime Doors manager Jeff Jampol will still be protecting our legacy in partnership with Primary Wave, so I’m comfortable and happy with the future of The Doors.”

Dorothy Manzarek, widow of Ray added, “Ray and I spent a lot of time discussing the future of The Doors’ legacy, and how to handle things after he departed this plane. Our family has worked patiently to find the right partners to continue Ray’s lifelong efforts in protecting and promoting his art, and now we are happy to have finally come to an agreement with Primary Wave.”

Manzarek added, “Under the continued guidance of our manager, Jeff Jampol, Primary Wave will be the right partner in this endeavor to build future generations of new Doors fans.”

Photo by Estate of Edmund Teske/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images