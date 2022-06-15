With each passing day, it seems like the legend of Freddie Mercury and his band, Queen, grows.

Whether it’s the recent biopic release, Bohemian Rhapsody, or news of a new unreleased single, people just can’t get enough of the toothy skilled singer and songwriter.

Mercury, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 45, of course, is responsible for some of the great rock songs of all time, from “We Will Rock You” to the aforementioned “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

But along with his music, what did Mercury use his voice for? What are his thoughts on love and life, his craft, the world, and more? That is the subject of this inquiry here today.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the 16 Best Freddie Mercury quotes.

1. “I won’t be a rock star. I will be a legend.”

2. “Years ago, I thought up the name Queen. It’s just a name. But it’s regal, obviously, and sounds splendid.”

3. “I dress to kill, but tastefully.”

4. “When the whole point of Queen was to be original.”

5. “I like to be surrounded by splendid things.”

6. “A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It’s a theatrica! event.”

7. “Onstage, I am a devil. But I’m hardly a social reject.”

8. “And, we have no such thing as a budget anymore. Our manager freaks when we show him the bill. We’re lavish to the bone, but all our money goes back into the product.”

9. “I’m hopeless with money; I simply spend what I’ve got.”

10. “I think my melodies are superior to my lyrics.”

11. “I’m just a musical prostitute, my dear.”

12. “I always knew I was a star And now, the rest of the world seems to agree with me.”

13. “I have fun with my clothes onstage; it’s not a concert you’re seeing, it’s a fashion show.”

14. “We’re a very expensive group; we break a lot of rules. It’s unheard of to combine opera with a rock theme, my dear.”

15. “I was never too keen on the British music press. They’ve called us a supermarket hype, and they used to suggest that we didn’t write our own songs.”

16. “I’m not into business at all.”

Credit Steve Jennings / WireImage