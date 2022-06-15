Britney Spears Slams Brother, Critiques Cops in Instagram Post

It seems like every time Britney Spears gets married something goes wrong for the singer.

Her first marriage to Jason Alexander (not from Seinfeld), lasted 55 hours, her second to backup dancer K-Fed ended in tabloid tatters.

Now, with her third, this time to Sam Asghari, Spears is embroiled in more family drama.

In a recent and lengthy Instagram post, Britney cleared the air and said, despite prior claims, her brother Bryan was not invited to her wedding, which took place last Thursday (June 9) and also saw her first husband—Alexander— attempt to crash it while armed (Spears now has a restraining order against him). The police rushed to her house after a distress call.

Spears remains mad at her brother for saying in a 2020 interview that her recent conservatorship, under which she suffered lightly for more than a decade, was “a great thing” for the Spears family.

Bryan said at the time, to the Drew Plotkin’s podcast, “We’ve had to work together as a family to keep it all going. One person might be on stage and doing this, but it’s a sacrifice from everybody. Everyone is putting in, to some degree, a little bit to keep everything going.”

Bryan also later said, “[Britney has] always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]. It’s very frustrating to have—whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.”

Said Spears on her Instagram page, “Bryan, your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eye roll emoji],” she said. “I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine. But like you said in your interview, Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man, ‘Why doesn’t your family just let her be?’ Your response was, ‘She can’t even make a dinner reservation.’ None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond ???”

Spears added, “You hurt me and you know it,…Psss, I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations … DID YOU NOT KNOW???” … I know you’re my blood, and yes blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me… GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan—Fuck you.”

Previously, Bryan’s girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin said he was invited to the wedding but he’d instead gone to his daughter’s elementary school graduation.

Spears mother and sister Jamie Lynn, which whom she has split angrily, were also not invited to the wedding, though both congratulated her. Spears has often angrily said both enabled her 14-year-long conservatorship.

In the same post, Spears had harsh words for cops.

She said the police were like her father, who was the main driver of the conservatorship, which took money and control away from the pop star. Of the police, she said they “make me feel like absolutely nothing.” She added, “Just because [cops] wear a star on their shirt every day, they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people.”

In other wedding guest news, Madonna did attend.

And Spears has apparently also fired her security team after the first husband crashing fiasco.

See her full notes below.

Britney Spears is CALLING OUT the police:



“Just because they wear a star on their shirt every day they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people…” pic.twitter.com/wXSyn3dzy4 — Britney Stan 👰 (@BritneyTheStan) June 14, 2022