Jay Z and Daughter Blue Ivy Attend NBA Finals Game and the Internet Goes Crazy

Blue Ivy is the 10-year-old daughter of mega-stars Jay Z and Beyoncé.

She’s been something of a celebrity ever since she was born on January 7, 2012.

But now she’s reached double-digits, and like most kids her age, she thinks her dad is corny. Or at least that was what she seemed to say when she and her dad were caught on camera at a recent NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Check out the video of the two of them below, which went viral on social media this week. The two attended the game on Monday (June 13) and as the fans cheered the father and daughter, Blue seemed to recoil a bit at her smiling father. How cute.

Since the video hit social media, it’s gotten millions of views. Wrote Twitter user, Philip Lewis, “To us: Jay Z, the all-time rap legend. To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad.”

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

Many on Twitter took notice of the fact that Blue looks just like her famous and beautiful mother, Beyoncé. Twitter user @glorihrious wrote, “Beyoncé in 2007 x Blue Ivy in 2022”

Beyoncé in 2007 x Blue Ivy in 2022 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/WniNQEw5H8 — ⭒ Ray | LETITBEY | ⭒ (@glorihrious) June 14, 2022

And Pop Crave added similar sentiments, writing, “Blue Ivy is a spitting image of Beyonce at tonight’s #NBAFinals game.”

Blue Ivy is a spitting image of Beyoncé at tonight’s #NBAFinals game. pic.twitter.com/kqVXN0kiIG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2022

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images