10 of the Best Quotes From Elle King

Elle King has already conquered pop and now is working her way up through the country ranks. Her powerful voice has already produced some hits. Her unique point of view has further helped her to stand out among her peers. To learn more about King, check out 10 great quotes from King, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Things You Didn’t Know About Elle King—Singer, Songwriter, & Rob Schneider’s Daughter]

1. “Sometimes, if you fake confidence long enough, you’re going to be confident.”

2. “I did some stupid things when I was younger, but I got a lot out of my system. Every time, my mom was waiting there with an ‘I told you so.’ Moms are usually right. You’re wrong if you don’t think that they’ve done what we’re doing, because they have.”

3. “I’m really not good at anything else, so if I don’t make it as a musician, I’ll probably just end up living in the woods with a bunch of dogs.”

4. “I grew up barefoot, dirty, climbing trees. It made me appreciate things more.”

5. “I think I write funny songs that make people kind of, like, stop what they’re doing and be like, ‘What did you say?’ And then it makes them laugh a little bit.”

6. “You never know which Elle you’re going to see day to day, because I wake up in different moods.”

7. “Sometimes I’m really funny, sometimes I’m quiet, sometimes I’m shy, but I’m constantly changing.”

8. “I started playing in New York when I was 16. I had a fake ID so I could play shows, and, I don’t know, bouncers didn’t really say no to me, I guess. I’m fun!”

9. “I was 18, at art school, and saw this cute boy playing banjo. I was obsessed. I taught myself how to play. I listened to a lot of country and just messed around. The second song I wrote on the banjo was ‘Good to Be a Man.’ That what’s got me signed.”

10. “I grew up loving Etta James and Aretha Franklin and Al Green and Otis Redding, and I just love old-school R&B. It’s just music that moves you and grooves you, and it was very important, I think, for music.”

(Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)