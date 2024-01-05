10 of the Late Actor/Singer David Soul’s Best Quotes

While David Soul is most known for his role in Starsky & Hutch, he also maintained a strong music career. The double threat recorded several classic songs that rival his on-screen fame. In honor of the late actor/singer–who passed away Thursday (January 4) at 80–find 10 of his best quotes, below.

1. “Sometimes I feel an obligation to be accessible as a personality, but for me the driving force since the beginning has always been good work, taking risks, trying new things. If the door opens, go through it. Always go forwards.”

2. “A job is a very healthy thing to do.”

3. “The most important thing is storytelling. It’s as singular and old-fashioned as that.”

4. “One of my beliefs is that there are certain institutions within a community which stand for the spirit and heart of that community—there’s the church, the local football team, the local pub and the theatre.”

5. “Nobody teaches you to be a father. Nobody teaches you to be a husband. Nobody teaches you how to be a star. You have to learn to work with the tools.”

6. “My father was my main influence. He was a preacher, but he was also a history and political science teacher, and since he was my hero, I wanted to follow in his footsteps and become a teacher.”

7. “I went into acting because I had to make a good living. I had a child now and I had to support him any way I could. … I wasn’t happy, but I wasn’t unhappy. I was just doing what I had to do to survive.”

8. “Music always came first. I never set out to be an actor.”

9. “Being on the move all the time is draining, but the rewards make up for it.”

10. “People thought me a bit strange at first; a blond haired, blue-eyed Norwegian who sang Mexican folk songs, but I used it to my advantage and got a job. And so the music became my ticket to education.”

Photo by Colin Davey/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images