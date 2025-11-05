The 1964 Hit That Marked Carl Wilson’s First Writing Credit for the Beach Boys

On the Beach Boys’ fourteenth album, Friends, Brian Wilson and brother Carl shared several co-writes with other members and writers credited, including “Be Here in the Mornin’,” “When a Man Needs a Woman,” and the title track, which they shared credit with brother Dennis and Al Jardine on. The lead single, “Friends,” was sung by Carl and became a favorite of Brian’s from the album.



“‘Friends’ is great,” said Brian Wilson. “I thought there was a lot of humor in it, and I thought songs usually don’t have that much kinda humor, but ‘Friends’ had a lot of humor in it. So that’s why I like it.”



Carl went on to write more for the band by the time the Beach Boys started working on their fifteenth album, 20/20, in 1969. Brian Wilson had started retreating from the group due to his mental health issues and addiction, leaving more of the production duties to other members. As a result, 20/20 was pieced together mostly by a collection of outtakes, including one track that Carl and Brian co-wrote and sang together, their drearier psychedelic waltz, “I Went to Sleep.”



A year later, Carl also helped finish a song Brian had never completed for their album Sunflower: “Our Sweet Love.” It was later completed with the help of Al Jardine. “‘Our Sweet Love’ was one we finished with Brian,” said Jardine. “He just didn’t want to finish it. So we kind of helped. We became completers of ideas.”



In 1979, Carl and Brian also co-wrote the second single from the Beach Boys’ 1979 album L.A. (Light Album), “Good Timin’.” Originally recorded in 1974, “Good Timin’” was initially set to appear on the group’s 15 Big Ones, but was held over for two more albums. Sung by Carl, “Good Timin’” made it to No. 40 and remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

“Dance Dance Dance”

The Beach Boys’ eighth album, The Beach Boys Today! produced and predominantly written by Brian, featured the group’s second No. 1 “Help Me Rhonda” and several more Top 20 hits, including “When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)” peaking at No. 9 and their cover of Bobby Freeman’s 1958 hit “Do You Want to Dance,” renamed “Do You Wanna Dance?” which went to No. 12.



A third track that made it to No. 8 was one Brian and Carl co-wrote with Mike Love, “Dance Dance Dance.” The single, bout the joys of dancing to the radio after school day is over, marked Carl’s first songwriting credit on a Beach Boys song.



Once released, “Dance Dance Dance” went to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images