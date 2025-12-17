The Ballad Brian Wilson Nearly Recorded as a Duet With Lana Del Rey, Mourns a Lost Opportunity with the Beach Boys

While recording his 2015 album No Pier Pressure, which was originally written as a follow-up to the Beach Boys‘ 2012 reunion album That’s Why God Made the Radio, Brian Wilson released the new material as a solo album, his first since That Lucky Old Sun in 2008.



On the album, Wilson co-wrote several tracks with co-producer Joe Thomas, including one ballad meant to be the “centerpiece.” Originally centered around trying to retrieve a love with his song, “The Last Song” ended up closing the album and became more personal for Wilson, a lost opportunity for him and the other Beach Boys after another reunion fell through.



“It started out being about lost love,” recalled Thomas. “But after the tour fell apart, it became more about a missed opportunity for Brian and the guys to ride into the sunset together



Hold on tight, and everything will be alright

I’ve never really felt this way before



Don’t let go

There’s still time for us, so let’s take it slow

I wish that I could give you so much more

After the opening verses, Wilson throws in a batch of layered La la la la la harmonies.



Far away

Maybe we’ll be coming back someday



Together in the end

To sing with you again

I’ve never really felt this way before



Don’t be sad

There was a time and place for what we had

If there was just another chance for me to sing to you

Brian Wilson at Roadside Attraction’s “Love and Mercy” DVD release and music celebration at the Vibrato Jazz Club on October 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey and Frank Ocean

For the album, Wilson also invited a mix of artists to sing on different tracks, including Kacey Musgraves on “Guess You Had to Be There” and She & Him’s Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, who appear on the track “On the Island.” Former Beach Boys Al Jardine, David Marks, and Blondie Chaplin also appear on the album.



Written to fit a duet, Wilson called on Lana Del Rey to sing on “The Last Song.” When Del Rey couldn’t return to the studio to do more work on the track due to scheduling issues, Wilson went ahead and sang the song himself.



During the No Pier Pressure sessions, Frank Ocean was also rumored to be on Wilson’s album, but he also didn’t make the cut. “Frank Ocean didn’t want to do the song,” said Wilson. “He wanted to do rap, so we canceled him. Lana Del Rey, uh, she just canceled out on us.”



“The Last Song” ends on the more poignant refrain: There’s never enough time for the ones that you love.

