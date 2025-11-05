4 Forgotten and Lost Songs from 1985 I Bet You Don’t Remember

In the mood for some killer tunes from 1985? That was a pretty successful year for pop and rock music, and more than a few enduring hits made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and our collective hearts. However, some great songs from 1985 have been somewhat forgotten by modern-day listeners. Let’s take a gander at a few examples. A few of these tunes might bring back memories.

“What About Love” by Heart

Diehard fans of Ann and Nancy Wilson definitely remember this song, but I honestly don’t hear it on classic rock radio much anymore. That’s a shame, because this hard rock track was one heck of a comeback single. “What About Love” was Heart’s first Top 40 song on the Hot 100 chart in several years, and it kicked off one of the greatest comebacks in hard rock history.

Fun fact: “What About Love” by Heart is actually a cover of a Canadian rock tune by Toronto.

“All You Zombies” by The Hooters

This jam from The Hooters was originally released in 1982, though that version was a live version of the song. A proper extended studio version of “All You Zombies” dropped in 1985, and it quickly made it to No. 58 on the Hot 100 chart. That being said, I think this reggae-inspired jam should have made it higher.

“Beat Of A Heart” by Scandal

Remember this hit single from 1985? “Beat Of A Heart” by Scandal is a pop-rock song that was released in 1985 off of Scandal’s 1984 album Warrior. The single made it to No. 10 on the Mainstream Rock chart and would be the band’s final charting single before their breakup in 1985.

If this song or band doesn’t ring a bell, you might recognize the band’s guitarist: Jon Bon Jovi, who played with the band for one year in 1983.

“Little By Little” by Robert Plant

How about a little bit of 80s Robert Plant? The former Led Zeppelin frontman had a pretty good time with his solo career in the 1980s. The album Shaken ‘N’ Stirred didn’t do quite as well as his previous two solo albums that decade, but it’s still a treat that fans love today. “Little By Little” was a Top 40 single from that record, and it’s an unfortunate entry on our list of forgotten songs from 1985. I almost never hear this song out in the wild anymore. Though, I enjoy it every time I hear it. That mix of classic rock with new wave synth-pop worked surprisingly well.

