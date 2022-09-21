Adam Levine Wrapped Up in Alleged Cheating Scandal, Shares Statement on Instagram

Just as The Voice is set to hit the airwaves for its latest season, former coach Adam Levine is in some hot water.

The Maroon 5 frontman was accused by an alleged former mistress of cheating on his wife (a Victoria’s Secret model), who is currently pregnant with Levine’s child and, says Levine’s mistress, he wanted to name the baby after the woman he was cheating on his wife with.

Yeesh.

Said Levine on an Instagram story, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Many on social media over the past few days have decried Levine for his actions, especially wanting to name the baby after his mistress, which the mistress alleges.

Indeed, Levine was trending on Twitter with tens of thousands of tweets over the past few days.

Check out the video below, posted by the alleged mistress earlier this week, along with the statements from the woman, who is named Sumner Stroh.

“I’m just going to rip the band-aid off,” said Levine’s alleged mistress on social media (see the full video below). “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive. And, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.

“I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So, I was definitely very easily manipulated. Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point, so I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. But Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life [the speaker moves away and shows an Instagram message she received from Levine which says, ‘Ok serious question, I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious.

“I was like, I’m in hell. I have to be in hell at this point. I mean, my morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications of doing what I do, making money the way I do, being an Instagram model, so being tied to a story like this, it’s like, I know the stereotypes.

“I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So, here I am.”

