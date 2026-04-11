3 Tim McGraw Songs That Prove He Should Be in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Tim McGraw is about to receive the highest honor possible in country music. Later this year, McGraw will join songwriter Paul Overstreet and bluegrass duo The Stanley Brothers in becoming a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. It’s hard to dispute McGraw’s worthiness, who has had success in country music for more than 30 years. Among McGraw’s many hits are these three songs, which more than prove he is worthy of induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

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“Live Like You Were Dying”

In 2004, McGraw released “Live Like You Were Dying”. A seven-week No. 1 hit, it is also one of McGraw’s few crossover songs. It peaked inside the Top 5 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart as well. Written by Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman, “Live Like You Were Dying” was released by McGraw the same year his father, baseball player Tug McGraw, passed away.

“‘Live Like You Were Dying’ was one of those songs that came at a very traumatic time in my life,” McGraw recalls (via Taste of Country). “It showed up and was sent to me in the middle of my father’s diagnosis of glioblastoma brain cancer and going through all of his treatments.”

The inspiring song is from the perspective of a man who receives a potentially terminal diagnosis. He makes the conscious decision to live his remaining days to the fullest. McGraw won a Grammy and two CMA Awards for “Live Like You Were Dying”.

“Humble And Kind”

In 2016, McGraw released “Humble And Kind”. Written by Lori McKenna, McGraw sounds very much like a compassionate father in his delivery of the thought-provoking tune.

“Humble And Kind” says, “Don’t expect a free ride from no one / Don’t hold a grudge or a chip and here’s why / Bitterness keeps you from flying / Always stay humble and kind.”

“That song is such a little prayer to my kids,” McKenne tells The Boot. “And when he heard it, [he] saw it as such a bigger thing.”





“Don’t Take The Girl”

McGraw’s first No. 1 hit came in 1994 with “Don’t Take The Girl”. Written by Craig Martin and Larry W. Johnson, McGraw shows off his sweet side with the classic story song.

The song is about someone named Johnny. It starts out with him as a young boy not wanting to go fishing with a girl. Each verse continues the storyline, which concludes with the girl now his wife, and potentially dying in childbirth. McGraw sings, “Take the very breath you gave me / Take the heart from my chest / I’ll gladly take her place if you’ll let me / Make this my last request / Take me out of this world / God, please, don’t take the girl.“

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