On This Day in 1993, a Trio of Country Legends Each Released Their Debut Album, Kicking off Three Era-Defining Careers

On this day (April 20) in 1993, Shania Twain, Toby Keith, and Tim McGraw released their debut albums. All three artists would later release music that defined country music in the ’90s. However, not all of their introductory LPs were major hits. One of them failed to reach the country chart altogether. Before long, though, this trio of legends was dominating the airwaves and the charts alike.

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McGraw was one of the biggest country stars of the 1990s. So, it may come as a surprise that his self-titled debut album failed to chart. He released four singles from the LP. “Welcome to the Club” was the most successful of those, peaking at No. 47. That doesn’t mean the album wasn’t good, though. Highlights from the tracklist include “Tears in the Rain” and “Memory Lane,” both co-written by the late, great Joe Diffie.

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Today, Twain is hailed as a country-pop superstar. She released some of the most memorable songs of the 1990s and dominated country radio. However, her debut album failed to break into the top 40 in the United States. It peaked at No. 67 on the Top Country Albums chart. It performed better here than in her home country, though. There, it failed to chart. None of the singles from this LP broke into the top 40.

Keith released the most successful debut country album on April 20, 1993. His self-titled debut reached No. 17 on the country chart. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” made him one of the few artists to reach No. 1 with their debut single. The other three singles from the LP landed within the top five.

Looking Back on Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and Toby Keith

Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and Toby Keith’s careers got off to a relatively slow start. However, they would all reach superstar status in the years following their debut releases.

Earlier this year, McGraw was named among the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. Less than a year after his debut hit shelves, McGraw released his sophomore album, Not a Moment Too Soon. It topped the country chart and produced a pair of No. 1 singles with the title track and “Don’t Take the Girl.”

Not a Moment Too Soon also kicked off a string of 14 albums that peaked in the top five on the country chart. Twelve of those LPs topped the chart. He has also sent 26 songs to the top of the country chart and three to the top 10 of the Hot 100. Additionally, he and Faith Hill co-headlined one of the biggest concert tours in history.

Success was right around the corner for Twain. Her next album, The Woman in Me, was an international hit and made her a star. Her sophomore outing cemented her place on country radio with hits like “Any Man of Mine” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.” Eventually, fans went back to Twain’s debut album, making it a commercial success with their second appraisal. It has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Keith is the second future member of the Country Music Hall of Fame to release their debut album 33 years ago today. He saw consistent success throughout the 1990s and beyond, winning awards, notching hits, and releasing a deep discography of memorable hits. When he died in February 2024, he had achieved legendary status within country music.

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