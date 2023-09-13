Doja Cat Unveils Track List for ‘Scarlet’

In 10 days (September 22), superstar singer-rapper Doja Cat will release her fourth studio album, Scarlet. With three promotional singles already out, on top of confirmations for the LP’s cover art and release date, all that was left on the checklist for Doja’s rollout was the tracklist, which she finally revealed on Tuesday (September 12).

Containing 14 songs, the track list for Scarlet sees the album open up with “Paint The Town Red,” the second pre-released single that came out on August 4. This past week, “Paint The Town Red” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after first debuting at No. 15, thanks to a continuous, month-long surge in streams and viral visibility.

After “Paint The Town Red” comes Scarlet‘s second track, “Demons,” the most recent single Doja’s put out this year. Released on September 1, “Demons” sees Doja put together a forceful, trap-rap cutover production from notable hip-hop instrumentalist DA Got That Dope.

The album’s penultimate song will be “Attention,” the lead single for Scarlet which came out in the first half of the summer. Helping to introduce the pop-rap fusion that Doja has spoken about often coming into the album, “Attention” included fierce, chip-on-shoulder lyricism from the 27-year-old.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja said during an August interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both… I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

A day before Doja posted the track list for her impending LP, she uploaded photos to Instagram of her hanging out with fellow female rap stars Ice Spice and Doechii. After Scarlet officially releases next week, these three women will be hitting the road together for a 24-date nationwide tour, which kicks off on Halloween in San Fransisco, California.

Check out the Scarlet track list below.

Paint The Town Red Demons Wet Vagina Fuck The Girls (FTG) Ouchies 97 Gun Go Off Agora Hills Can’t Wait Often Love Life Skull And Bones Attention Balut

