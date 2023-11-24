The 32-year-old Atlanta, Georgia-born rapper Quavo (born Quavious Keyate Marshall) rose to fame in the 2010s thanks to his trio Migos, a group that included Offset and Quavo’s now-late nephew Takeoff.

For years, Migos was one of the biggest names in music, thanks to songs like “Bad and Boujee” and the dance they invented, the Dab. But with so much fame and fortune, along with down times like losing his nephew Takeoff to gun violence, fans might wonder what Quavo has to say about his craft, his group, and the world at large. Here are the 20 best Quavo quotes.

1. “Whatever makes your head nod, that’s want we want to give you.”

2. “The artists that we grew up listening to was also independent like Master P, like Birdman and Lil Wayne. Those are the people that we wanted to model ourselves after. Throwing on the Cartier frames, the army-style fatigue jackets.”

3. “History repeats itself. So you might want to pay attention.”

4. “Hip-hop was started on groups.”

5. “On my first day in office as President Quavo, I’d move my whole family into the White House. Second, I’d pull all the troops back. Third, I’d raise the minimum wage to a good, nice amount so people get paid.”

6. “Our first album didn’t work because we tried to be something we’re not.”

7. “We just compare our lifestyle to movies so you can relate to them. When I say, ‘I bought a carpet from Aladdin so I could finesse and do magic,’ that means I had to get me a new whip or I had to get me something in disguise to work my magic, to finesse, to get out of here.”

8. “If you want the Migos to come to your venue, you need to have security there because of the type of music we’re rappin’. We get fans excited.”

9. “The crazy thing about the dab is like—dance moves, once you create them, they last forever.”

10. “I’d open doors for anyone who opens doors for me.”

11. “Can’t even see without my vintage Versace frames. I don’t go nowhere without them on. I can’t even live without them. Every time I throw them on, I see all the haters, and I see where the money at.”

12. “The culture means the younger generation respecting the OGs, but at the same time, bringing it all to the older generation to where they can relate.”

13. “Girls always make our music go. They set the trends. It starts with the ladies.”

14. “I ain’t going to sit here like, ‘My neighborhood was hard, and I had to get out there and grind.’ We made it hard for ourselves. We chose to stay on the streets.”

15. “Our music attracts the people that we rap about and make music about, and they come out and actually do it.”

16. “My mama just accepted everybody with open arms. Everybody knew her.”

17. “Wealth is just consistency… I don’t want to be rich. I want to be wealthy.”

18. “You got to expand the sound to expand your horizon and your fanbase.”

19. “The people we grew up watching and listening to—OutKast, Gucci Mane, Hot Boys, Lil Wayne, Master P—all that type of stuff, we took those styles and made it our own.”

20. “Every time we get days off, we try to go home and record five or six songs.”

