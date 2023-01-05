Quavo Pens Heartbreaking “Without You” in Honor of the Late Takeoff

Tears rollin’ down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you / I don’t know if I’m the same without you, Quavo raps against the haunting beat of “Without You.”

The Migos rapper dropped the solo single on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “Without You” mourns the artist’s late nephew and fellow Migos mate, Takeoff, while also fondly remembering their time together.

Remember the days we smoked big blunts together?/ Remember the days we rocked out Coachella?/ Remember the days we ain’t have our shit together?/ On the Nawfside, times were hard, but them days was better, he raps, wishing he had a time time machine, Just so you can take a ride with me/ I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc and Phew until infinity.

In the song’s accompanying video, Quavo is seen sitting in a chair, listening to the lyrics with his eyes closed. A blunt is burning in his hand like a votive candle to the late rapper.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside of a Houston, Texas bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. An altercation reportedly broke out and someone opened fire while he and Quavo were present. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28 years old. Quavo was unharmed.

Takeoff began rapping with Quavo, and his cousin, Offset, from a young age, and in 2011, the Georgia-formed trio released their debut mixtape as Migos. Just before his death, Takeoff and Quavo had released one record together, Only Built for Infinity Links, as the duo Unc & Phew.

Following his passing, tributes to Takeoff poured in with Quavo penning a heartbreaking post.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me.

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he continued. “We hated that word “nephew” or when they said “Unc and Phew” cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t by brother cuz you are my sister’s son … Now I finally get it … You are OUR angel.”

Listen to “Without You,” below.

