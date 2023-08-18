Quavo Includes Posthumous Takeoff Verses on New Album ‘Rocket Power’

In the opening track for Quavo’s brand new studio album Rocket Power, released today (August 18), he includes multiple lyrics in reference to Takeoff, his nephew and former frequent collaborator who was slain last November. Whether it be bars like I gotta go up for Take and All I can think about is my lil’ bruh, or including Takeoff’s lyric Do this shit for the fam’, ’cause this shit bigger than me from last year’s “Hotel Lobby,” Quavo makes it clear that this album is in honor of the fallen former Migo.

Later in the track list, Takeoff makes two full appearances on the songs “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins” featuring Future, his first two posthumous verses ever. On the former, which practically feels like a Takeoff song featuring Quavo, Take handles the song’s intro and hook, as well as two of its verses, as he rhymes about his Patek watch and his promiscuous lifestyle.

Pull up, hop out with a stallion, she got a Chrome Heart saddle

I madе a M today, thank God, it’s time to celebratе

I’m talkin’ to heavyweight, can’t fuck with n****s, they featherweight

She keep tryna play Patty Cake, I told the ho, “Look at my Patek face”

For “Back Where It Begins,” the LP’s tenth song and second consecutive on the track list with a Future appearance, Takeoff shows up in the second verse, sandwiched by Future’s Goin’ shoppin’ on space coupes hook. Rapping about loyalty to his close friends and the hate he received throughout his career, Takeoff shines for the second time on Rocket Power.

He put his trust inside the gang, he all in

I feel like if I win, then we all win

Pray for forgiveness ’cause I know we all sin

Instead of the bank, they’d rather see me in the pen’

I done paid my dues and ran that cash up, talkin’ Ms

As Quavo’s second overall solo album, Rocket Power is full of allusions to Takeoff, less than a year after the two collaborated for Only Built for Infinity Links, their first full-length project as a duo. In an interview leading up to his latest LP, Quavo discussed Takeoff’s vault of posthumous music, confirming that he would use some verses for Rocket Power. Additionally, he confirmed that Takeoff has his own sophomore solo album on the way, which will serve as his first-ever posthumous album.

“I use a couple unreleased verses but I want to keep his stuff very, very, very sacred right now for his project,” he said. “I don’t want to be pulling the stuff then we get to his project and not know what to do.”

