Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie, is Launching New “Shady” Podcast

Count Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, among the latest to start a new podcast.

The offspring of Marshall Mathers, who many Eminem fans heard much about in his early songs and albums, is calling the new podcast show, “Just a Little Shady,” harkening to her father’s rambunctious alter-ego, Slim Shady.

Hailie announced the new show earlier this month and the first episode dropped on Friday (July 15) on YouTube. The show is co-hosted by Hailie and her friend, Brittany Ednie, and the show’s description reads: “let’s talk about my life, pop culture & get a little shady.”

To celebrate the new show, Hailie shared a clip from the podcast, during which she and Ednie talk about Eminem’s infamous tour bus.

Ednie says, “I vividly remember being in your kitchen, and you were like, ‘Do you wanna come on the tour bus?’ … And I was like, ‘What’s a tour bus?’ And somebody was with us and they were like, ‘Hailie Jade, not everyone knows what a tour bus is!’”

Responds Hailie, “I thought it was normal.”

Of late, Hailie has become quite the social media star and influencer, generating a large following online (including nearly 3-million Instagram followers) and working with brands like Puma and Garnier. The New York Post reported that she has big plans for the show, including the launch of an entertainment company and filing for a trademark to sell merchandise related to her work.

Hailie was also the subject of some rap beef between her father and then-rapper Machine Gun Kelly. MGK has commented at Hailie was attractive after seeing her post on social media. Eminem didn’t like that too much and subsequently quieted MGK via a rap battle.

Announcing the new podcast on IG, Hailie wrote, “just a little shady podcast is about to drop! 🎙 this project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!! follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel (link in bio) to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about 👀”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )