Post Malone “About To Break Every Record for a Country Single There Is” as Morgan Wallen Collab Heads to Country Radio

While gaining fame in the genres of hip-hop, R&B, trap, and pop, Post Malone has consistently shared his love for country music. On more than one occasion, the singer even teased at what a country album might sound like. And with Beyonce’s entrance into country music with Cowboy Carter, it appears that Post Malone is yet again teasing his country music debut with a collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen. Debuting their newest song “I Had Some Help”, fans are already anticipating its release. And thankfully, they don’t have to wait long.

With Stagecoach promoting numerous headlining acts, Wallen took the stage on Sunday night and decided to bring Post Malone with him. And wanting to make the night special, they performed their new song “I Had Some Help”. Luckily, Post Malone decided to share a snippet of the performance on Twitter.

Gaining over 1.5 million views, fans called for the immediate release of the new song. Comments included, “About to break every record for a country single there is.” Another persona added, “Need this on streaming service by Friday please.”

It seems their wishes might come true as the radio station KBAY Country not only shared a post of their performance but explained how the song will make its way to their airwaves on May 8th. While the song’s release on streaming platforms is still unknown, fans will be able to hear both Post Malone and Wallen on the radio.

Post Malone Shares Country Music Influences

In the past, Malone discussed his fascination with country music when he talked to Joe Rogan. Sharing some of his influences, the singer pointed to Sturgill Simpson, Colter Wall, and Tyler Childers. He said at the time, “There’s a lot of production in my music, as well… whenever I listen to folk or country, I go towards Colter and Tyler and Sturgill every time. Because I don’t know, that bounce, there’s something so magical about that classic f**kin’ bounce. That Cash bounce, that train bounce. There’s a lot of songs that are country but it doesn’t have that bounce that I love so much, you know what I mean?”

Continuing his thought, Post Malone concluded, “At that point, it’s a lot of pop mix-ups, and that’s never been bad. Because what I’ve always trued to do, and I’m sure people said the same ting about me, because I sit and play the guitar with 808’s and all that s**t. Whenever I’m listening to that (country), it makes me feel like I’m a hard ass.”

