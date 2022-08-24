The 25 Best James Hetfield Quotes

When it comes to frontmen, few have had a lengthy, award-winning, acclaimed and popular career as Metallica’s vocalist James Hetfield.

With a brooding, gravelly voice and a knack for playing guitar that rivets fans, Hetfield has become a gold standard on hard rock.

For decades, ever since 1981, he and his band have wowed audiences with hits like “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven.”

But all this begs the question: who is James Hetfield, especially when not on stage? What does the 59-year-old California-born lead singer have to say about life, his craft, gear, and the world at large?

That is the subject of today’s inquiry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the 25 best James Hatfield quotes.

1. “I choose to live, not just exist.”

2. “If I hadn’t had music in my life, it’s quite possible I’d be dead and I’d much rather be alive.”

3. “Dying, dying, someone told me just recently, dying is easy. Living is hard. For everyone.”

4. “I’m always feeling like I don’t belong, no matter where I am. So I’m just searching for a family nonstop, and sometimes I find it in the mosh pit, sometimes I find it when I’m doing some French TV show with the president’s wife.”

5. “There is something powerful in Metallica, a will, a drive.”

6. “My live sound does not work in the studio, which is a completely different animal. Every little thing is detrimental to the sound. And if someone moves a mic, you’ve lost it. It’s pretty much a case of ‘lock the door and set up a police line.'”

7. “I’d like to have a beer-holder on my guitar like they have on boats.”

8. “A lot of modern amps and preamps sound great when you’re jamming by yourself, but don’t hold up in a band situation. The sound isn’t dense enough, and the lows and highs tend to get soaked up by the bass and cymbals.”

9. “Most of my guitars have been instruments that look cool. I’m not picky. I never think, ‘Oh, this neck isn’t made of ebony,’ or, ‘These strings don’t feel correct.’ It doesn’t matter too much.”

10. “We do this basically for ourselves. People appreciate it, which is cool, but I think they appreciate that we’re doing it for ourselves. We’re doing it our way, and how people like it is not up to us. We like it.”

11. “It’s all fun and games ’till someone loses an eye, then it’s just fun you can’t see.”

12. “I’m married to Metallica.”

13. “Metallica is a wonderful key to have on my key ring. I can go anywhere—it’s great.”

14. “I like playing music because it’s a good living and I get satisfaction from it. But I can’t feed my family with satisfaction.”

15. “Just like the poles of a magnet, some people are drawn to death and others are repulsed by it, but we all have to deal with it.”

16. “I’m on this eternal quest to get the best guitar sound in the world, but my vision of what is ‘the best’ changes every time I go into the studio. Sometimes my goal is to make my guitar jump out, and sometimes I want it to lay back.”

17. “I’ve discovered that sheer quantity doesn’t necessarily make for a heavier sound; if anything, overdubs make guitars sound mushier.”

18. “I’d much rather talk about guitar playing. I hate it when people ask me about my lyrics. I always feel like telling them to just go and read them.”

19. “Nothing’s really a prized possession except my family, you know?”

20. “As far as artists and musicians, they don’t retire. They might tour less.”

21. “I was pretty quiet as a child.”

22. “Authority pisses me off. I think everyone should be able to drink and get loud whenever they want.”

23. “There is one Metallica. We have many styles, it’s called Metallica.”

24. “I like a woman who’s got some balls, some strength. As long as I can beat her at arm wrestling, that’s fine.”

25. “I’d rather regret doing something than not doing something.”

Metallica (Photo: Ross Halfin)