The 3 Best KISS Songs to Party to on the 50th Anniversary of Their Debut LP

Known for pyrotechnics and pulsating rock hits, the New York City-born rock group KISS formed in 1973. But the band is enjoying several anniversaries of late, including today (February 18), which is the 50th anniversary of the group’s debut self-titled LP, which itself includes party tracks like “Deuce,” “Black Diamond” and “Cold Gin.”

To celebrate that accomplishment, we wanted to celebrate three songs from the band that are all rooted in celebration. Indeed, these three tracks from the face-painting rockers are their top party tracks. So, let’s explore the tunes here below.

1. “Rock And Roll All Nite”

The clear No. 1 choice here. This song, which was released on the band’s 1975 album Dressed to Kill, is perhaps the party anthem. Like, globally. Not just when it comes to KISS. On it, the long-tongued bassist and lead vocalist Gene Simmons sings,

You show us everything you’ve got

You keep on dancin’ and the room gets hot

You drive us wild, we’ll drive you crazy

You say you wanna go for a spin

The party’s just begun, we’ll let you in

You drive us wild, we’ll drive you crazy

You keep on shoutin’, you keep on shoutin’

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

2. “Shout It Out Loud”

This song from the band’s 1976 album, Destroyer, is an invitation to let it all out. What do people want to do at parties? Cut loose and get a little time to shout out their feelings from the depths of their lungs. This song gives fans and music lovers to do just that. On it, guitarist and lead vocalist Paul Stanley sings,

Well the night’s begun and you want some fun

Do you think you’re gonna find it (find it)

You got to treat yourself like number one

Do you need to be reminded (need to be reminded)

It doesn’t matter what you do or say

Just forget the things that you’ve been told

We can’t do it any other way

Everybody’s got to rock n roll yay

Shout it, shout it, shout it out loud

Shout it, shout it, shout it out loud

3. “Love Gun”

From the band’s 1977 album of the same name, this track combines two seemingly unlike things in one quick title. Love and gun don’t go together, unless, of course, you’re KISS and you’re making an overtly sexual reference. The song, which combines the explosive with the intimate, is one perfect for a party and amorous feelings begin to fly like ammunition. On the song, Stanley sings,

I really love you, baby

I love what you’ve got

Let’s get together

We can get hot

No more tomorrow, baby

Time is today

Girl, I can make you feel

Okay

No place for hiding, baby

No place to run

You pull the trigger of my

Love gun (love gun)

Love gun

Love gun (love gun)

Love gun

Photo by Peter Cade/Central Press/Getty Images